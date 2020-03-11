|
|
Patricia Hickman Hobby Hooker
Springfield
Patricia Hickman Hobby Hooker of Springfield, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Buckingham South under the care of Hospice Savannah surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born April 26, 1935 in Washington, NC to Fred and Ruth Hickman and lived in Savannah for many years. She was a graduate of Savannah High School and attended Mercer University where she graduated with honors. She briefly taught school at Jacob G. Smith Elementary School. Soon after, she married Wensley Hobby and moved to Reidsville where she raised her family.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Buckingham South for the kindness that was shown to their mother and the family. Not only did they care for her, but they became a family to them all.
Surviving are her son, Wensley H. Hobby, III (Delores) of Richmond Hill; daughter, Mary Pamela Cabral (Anthony) of Savannah and grandchildren, Crichton Hobby, Charleston Hobby and Sawyer Hobby, all of Richmond Hill.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to .
Savannah Morning News
March 12, 2020
