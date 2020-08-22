Patricia Jean MartellSarasota , FLIn Loving Memory of Patricia Jean MartellPatricia Jean Martell, 87, returned to the Lord on July 31, 2020 surrounded by the love of her adoring family and many friends. Patricia (known as Pat) was born, on a bright summer day, at home in Wesleyville, Pennsylvania on June 13, 1933 to Carl Ernest Rudolph and Alice (Lydon) Sandell.Pat helped to raise her brother and sister after the untimely death of her father and at the same time excelled in school. Pat worked her way through and graduated from Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in September 1954. She had a glorious 40+ year nursing career, including a stint in Saint Vincent's Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she touched countless lives for the better. Pat was generous beyond measure and she loved golf, travel, community and her family.Pat is survived by her loving sons and daughters-in-law including Craig and Lorie Martell of Lone Tree, Colorado; Christopher and Lisa Martell of Houston, Texas; Frank (Jr.) and Donna Martell of Newport Beach, California and Bradley and Amy Martell of Sarasota, Florida; and twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, her sister Sandra Wiest and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of Pat's life will be held early next year at the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband of 54 years, and the love of her life, Frank D. Martell Sr., son of Anton and Theresa (Zimmerman) Martell of Midland, Pennsylvania.Instead of charitable contributions, Pat asks everyone to take time and make many happy memories with their families and loved ones.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at