Patricia Bouchillon, known by those closest to her as Pat, peacefully passed away at Edenton House in Edenton, NC, under the care of Community Hospice on May 20, 2019. Pat was born March 29, 1937 to Capt. William F. Marlowe and Madelyn Rocca Marlowe. A long time native of Savannah, she was a graduate of Commercial High School and Savannah Vocational Tech. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Laverne C. Bouchillon of Savannah, GA, and her sisters June Aimar and Marjorie Walker. She is survived by her two daughters, Kay Mauro and her husband John of Savannah, GA, and Rene Jackson and her husband Rob of Edenton, NC. She is also survived by one sister, Mary Wallace of Savannah, GA. Pat has six grandchildren: Kristen VonWaldner Paris, Lindsay VonWaldner Almeida, Caroline VonWaldner Mobley, Dennis Dotson, Madelyn Dotson, and John Mauro; and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019