Patricia Lynn LaKous Obituary
December 14, 1955 - April 14, 2019

Patty was born December 14, 1955 to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred J. Bassil. She spent many years serving others as a CNA and EMT. Patty was a devoted matriarch to her family and a friend to all those she knew. Her spunky personality and laugh were infectious to all those around her and she would often joke with complete strangers. Patty was an animal lover who had a dog by her side all her life.

Patricia is survived by her siblings, Wesley Bassil of Rincon, GA, James Bassil of Michigan and Yvonne Knutson of St. Paul, MN. Her children, Jason Bassil of Macon, GA. Jeffrey Shull of Rincon, GA. David Foley III of Greenwood, IN. Nicole Holmes of Rincon, GA and Christopher LaKous of Ridgeland, SC. Patricia is also survived by her Grandchildren, Andrew Hill of Haskell, AR. Savannah Shull of Rincon, GA and Ashton Etheridge of Greenwood, IN.

Our beautiful Mother, Sister and friend passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of her family. The family will be holding a private memorial, but donations may be made to the of Savannah in lieu of flowers.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 19, 2019
