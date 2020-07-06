1/
Patricia Nettles (Patsy) Woods
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia (Patsy) Nettles Woods
Savannah, Georgia
Patricia (Patsy) Nettles Woods, 79, widow of Freddy Woods, died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 5, 2020 at her home in Savannah, GA.
She was born June 10, 1941 in Eldora, Bryan County, GA., she was the daughter of the late of Ruth Lewis Nettles and Gilbert Hewlen Nettles.
Patsy was a member of Silk Hope Baptist Church for over 50 years, was a homemaker and enjoyed Square Dancing.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Paul Fred Woods, Jr. "Freddy", 4 daughters, Paula Martinez, Belinda Gale Woods (Nick), Susan Edwards (Jerry) all of Savannah, Joyce Lazar (Paul) of Jacksonville, FL, brothers, Randy Nettles (Linda) of Ellabell, Earl Nettles of Ackworth, GA , five grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Hewlen Nettles.
Visitation will be held at Silk Hope Baptist Church on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Jonathan Phillips officiating. Graveside services will be private.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice Savannah, Silk Hope Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.bakermccullough.com
Savannah Morning News
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved