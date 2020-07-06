Patricia (Patsy) Nettles Woods
Savannah, Georgia
Patricia (Patsy) Nettles Woods, 79, widow of Freddy Woods, died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 5, 2020 at her home in Savannah, GA.
She was born June 10, 1941 in Eldora, Bryan County, GA., she was the daughter of the late of Ruth Lewis Nettles and Gilbert Hewlen Nettles.
Patsy was a member of Silk Hope Baptist Church for over 50 years, was a homemaker and enjoyed Square Dancing.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Paul Fred Woods, Jr. "Freddy", 4 daughters, Paula Martinez, Belinda Gale Woods (Nick), Susan Edwards (Jerry) all of Savannah, Joyce Lazar (Paul) of Jacksonville, FL, brothers, Randy Nettles (Linda) of Ellabell, Earl Nettles of Ackworth, GA , five grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Hewlen Nettles.
Visitation will be held at Silk Hope Baptist Church on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Jonathan Phillips officiating. Graveside services will be private.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice Savannah, Silk Hope Baptist Church or a charity of your choice
.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.bakermccullough.com
Savannah Morning News
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries