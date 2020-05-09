|
Doctor Patricia "Patti" Page Newman
Ellabell, GA
Dr. Patricia "Patti" Page Newman, age 65 passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home. Dr. Newman was born December 15,1954 to the late Hughlynn Page and Mrs. Marian Edwards Page. She was a life-long resident of Ellabell and was a 1972 graduate of Bryan County High School. After graduation, she attended Georgia Southern University where she earned her B.S.Ed degree and Masters degree in Secondary Education majoring in Mathematics. She also received her Ed.S in Educational Leadership from GSU. Dr. Newman later earned her Ed.D in Educational Leadership from the University of Georgia.
Dr. Newman was employed by the Bryan County Board of Education for 39 years. She began her career teaching mathematics at Bryan County High before transferring to administration at Lanier Primary School. She served as the principal at LPS for many years. She was a member of the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals where she earned multiple recognitions. Dr. Newman also served on the Georgia Accrediting Commission Board of Directors. After retirement, she became an active member of the Bryan-Evans Retired Educator's Association where she served a term as president.
Dr. Newman was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for 39 years. She was a member of the local Beta Theta Chapter where she previously served as president. She was also a past state president for the DKG Georgia State Organization. Dr. Newman was active at the local, state, and international levels of the society.
Dr. Newman was a life time member of the Ellabell United Methodist Church. Where she served as the pianist for more than 40 years as well as the choir director. She was the teacher of the Blondean Newman Sunday School Class for the last 15 years. Dr. Newman was active with United Methodist Women where she served in many capacities including president of the local unit and president of the South Georgia Conference of UMW. She was also the church historian. She served on many other committees over the years at her church. A big passion of Dr. Newman's was mission work. She was a founding member of Made, Inc (Making a Difference Everywhere, in the Name of Christ) mission group. She was a part time missionary, serving on teams in Mexico, Honduras, and the Navajo Reservation in Utah. Dr. Newman was also active with the Bryan County Family Promise program.
In addition to her father, Dr. Newman was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Page.
Survivors include her mother, Marian Page of Ellabell; niece and nephew, Shawn and Angel Page of Ellabell and great nieces and nephews, Grayson, Audrey, and Whitley Page all of Ellabell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made and used to honor Patti's memory through a charity fund started for a project to provide needed resources for local children in North Bryan County. Donations can be made and sent to Ellabell United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 36, Ellabell, GA 31308). Please put in the memo line Made,Inc-Patti Newman Project.
An opportunity for public viewing will be held at the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home, Monday, May 11, 2020 from 1:00 -7:00 p.m.
Graveside service will be held at Page Family Cemetery, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Doctor Patricia "Patti" Page Newman.
