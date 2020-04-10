Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Savannah, GA
View Map
Patricia Riley Chan


1944 - 2020
Patricia Riley Chan Obituary
Patricia Riley Chan
Savannah
PATRICIA ANN RILEY CHAN (PATSY), 75, of Johnson City, TN, born December 1, 1944 entered into eternal rest on April 8, 2020, in her home with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer.
Patsy was a retired beautician who ran her own home salon in Savannah, GA for over 30 years. She was hard-working and operated a well-known and respected salon in the Savannah area.
Patsy Chan was the daughter of the late Howard and Lucille Gobble of Tennessee.
She led a life that was filled with love, accomplishments and joy. As an esteemed member of the Savannah area, she was a born-again Christian who surrounded her life and family with generosity and kindness. After meeting her husband, Tai, whom she was blissfully in love with for 43 years, she settled her roots in downtown Savannah. Not soon before, she lived an adventurous life between TN and GA with travels all over America and beyond. Once planting her roots and running her business, she quickly became a reputable hair stylist for many of Savannah's elites. Patsy's big heart, charisma and southern charm will surely be missed by all.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Arthur Tai Chan, Sr.; son, Patrick (Janet) Howard of Savannah; daughter, Lisa (Mark) Linton of Savannah; grandchildren, Madison (Micah) Greer of Severn, MD, Jared Howard of Savannah, Martha Howard of Savannah, Tristan Chan Katie (Jason) Howell, Amber and Richard Pughsley; great grandchildren whom she had enormous love for; as well as multiple nieces, nephews and other family members residing all across the United States.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, sister, two sons, and two grandsons.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Savannah.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at https://foxandweeks.com/obituaries/o/7483/Patricia-Riley-Chan
DUE TO COVID-19, THIS WILL BE AN IMMEDIATE FAMILY SERVICE ONLY. A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE THAT IS TO BE DETERMINED.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
