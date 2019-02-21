Home

Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
Patricia Simpson Obituary
Mrs. Patricia Speed Simpson, 67, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital. She was born in Savannah, GA to Charlie and Marion Walton Speed, Sr. In 2011, she retired from the State of Georgia as a Social Worker. She was a faithful member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church in Savannah. She was also an active and devoted member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. In addition to her father, Charlie W. Speed Sr., she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Simpson, daughter, Arlesha Simpson and brother, Charlie W. Speed Jr. Survivors include her mother, Marion Walton Speed of Savannah, GA; two daughters, Stephanie Simpson and Arielle Simpson Brooks (Willie) of Hinesville, GA; two stepdaughters, Loletia Simpson Williams of Columbia, SC and Sharon Simpson Leary of Travelers Rest, SC; two sisters, Darnette Speed of New York, NY and Elaine Speed Mitchell of Savannah, GA; 5 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and special friends. She is also survived by one of her dearest friends, Ms. Patricia Boles. Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Dorchester Funeral Home, Midway, GA. Funeral: 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, Savannah, GA. Pastor Charles Brown will officiate. The body will lie in state at the church at 10 a.m. Interment: Hillcrest Abbey West, Garden City.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 21, 2019
