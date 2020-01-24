|
Patrick Curtis West
Bloomingdale, GA
Patrick Curtis West, age 31, of Bloomingdale, passed away in his home January 22, 2020. He leaves behind his true life love, Faith, his parents, Rodney and Patricia West, three sisters, Elizabeth, Rose, and Peyton, and his niece Lilu. Patrick was an accomplished motocross racer sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts. He traveled the nation racing, winning, and most of all, enjoying the sport with his hundreds of friends and fellow racers. He began racing at the age of 4 and grew up sharing his love of the sport with racing fans and riders both children and adults, throughout his career. He was employed by Big Red Inc, spending his time there as a technician. His primary duties included maintaining container handlers for GA Ports Authority. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 26, 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to at in the memory of Patrick. Godspeed 929. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons West Chatham Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
1/26/2020
