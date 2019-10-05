|
|
Patrick J. (P.J.) McDermott
Savannah, Georgia
Patrick J. (PJ) McDermott (USN RET). SAVANNAH-POOLER- passed away early Tuesday morning, October 2, 2019. PJ lived on Tybee Island and in Savannah until 1960 and joined the US Navy. After serving in the Navy for more than 20 years, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer in 1980 and moved his family to Pooler, Ga. He worked for Gulfstream Aerospace of Savannah for 20 years and retired from there in 2001. He is survived by his two daughters, Patricia J. West of Bloomingdale, Ga. And Melanie Hope Smith of Pembroke, Ga. He is also survived by his brother Tommy McDermott & wife June of Rincon. Five grandchildren, Robert J. (Bobby) McDermott, Elizabeth R. (West) Elson and Patrick C., Rose H. and Peyton G. West of Bloomingdale, Ga. Three great-grandchildren Anna & Sara McDermott and Lilu Sanjaya and many, many nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews. The funeral service will be private. No flowers please. Remembrance; Hospice Savannah- P.O. Box #13190, Savannah Ga 31416. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
10/06/2019
