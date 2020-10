Dear Aura and Boys, We were devastated to hear of Patrick’s tragic passing. His loss will leave an immense void in your family and the Richmond Hill community. Patrick was extremely proud of his three wonderful sons. He supported them in all their endeavors. We have known this exceptional family since Aura joined the staff at RHPS and Mary taught all three boys in first grade. We got to know Patrick as he worked with the developing lacrosse program. Patrick lived life large and always had a smile and kind word for everyone. He was a teacher, a coach and most importantly a loving husband and father.

Mary & Dave Pearl

Friend