Metter - Patrick "Pat" Sills Patrick William "Pat" Sills, 77, of Metter died early Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by his family. Born in Greybull, Wyoming, Pat was the son of the late William and Emma Sills. Pat was a member of the Metter Primitive Baptist Church where he taught teens Sunday School Class for several years. He was a Veteran of both the United States Army and the United States Air Force having served in Vietnam and Desert Storm. While in the Vietnam War, Pat was awarded several medals including a Bronze Star for his service. After Vietnam, Pat received his formal education at Armstrong College, Warren Candler School of Nursing, and the Medical University of South Carolina where he received his CRNA. After graduation, Pat went to work as the nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at Candler County Hospital for over forty years. In the early 1990's, Pat served in the Gulf War at the 382nd Division Hospital in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia as an Anesthetist until the end of the war. Pat served as the athletic trainer for the Metter Tigers Football Team for many years and also coached girls softball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Joseph Leeb. Surviving are his wife of fifty-one years, Gloria Fordham Sills of Metter; his sons and a daughter-in-law Sean Sills of Atlanta and Derek and Kim Sills of Midway; a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Jamie Anderson of Metter; his brother, Bill Sills of Florence, Oregon; Betty Korfantas of Casper, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Caitlin Sills, Caroline Sills, Kailey Brough, Gage Sills, and Ava Anderson; one great grand-child, Brinson Stanford; sister-in-law, Lynda Leeb and her husband, Joe of Gainesville and several nieces and nephews including Stephen Leeb. Visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5 until 7 o'clock in the evening at Metter Primitive Baptist Church The funeral will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 o'clock in morning at Metter Primitive Baptist Church. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, PO Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Savannah Morning News July 14, 2019
