Patsy Kathleen Scarborough
1941 - 2020
Patsy Kathleen Scarborough
Ellabell, GA
Ms. Patsy Kathleen Scarborough, 79, of Ellabell, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 1, 1941 in Savannah to the late Leroy & Catherine Fetzer Bryant. She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Catherine "Big Momma" Williams and brothers, William Shuman of Eden, Ronnie Hughes of Savannah, and Donny Hughes of Stilson. She worked as a talented cabinet builder and installer for numerous companies including Gulfstream. She loved the ocean and the beach, and all kinds of seafood. She enjoyed listening to Marty Robbins and Willie Nelson. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna Holloway (Joe) of Ellabell; granddaughters, Rhonda Hewitt (Keith) of Blitchton and Taylor McFarland of Effingham County; great-grandchildren, Kamrin, Kathleen, and Macie; sisters, Juanita Fortner and Catherine Godbee, both of Bloomingdale, as well as several nieces and nephews. The graveside funeral and burial will be on Saturday, August 8th at 3 p.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes-West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
08/07/2020
Savannah Morning News
08/07/2020
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Burial
03:00 PM
Bonaventure Cemetery
AUG
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Bonaventure Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
