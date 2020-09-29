Patsy Kessler Wilson
Savannah, GA
Patsy Kessler Wilson, 82, passed away Monday September 28, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Monticello, Ga., and the youngest of 15 to the late Angus and Ethel Kessler. Her given name was Novelle Celestia. She was a graduate of Rincon High School in 1955. Patsy was an active member of Compassion Christian Church. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her children and grandchildren, making bridesmaid dresses, costumes for the drama ministry, girls' dresses for Operation Christmas Child and masks for Hospice patients. She shared her gift of compassion through her wonderful cooking and cared for anyone in need. Patsy loved family reunions, family vacations, crafting, playing cards, board games and puzzles with her family and friends.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Charles R. Wilson, of Savannah, three daughters, Celeste Cobb (Lee) of Bloomingdale, Sonja Henry (John) of Thunderbolt, Stephanie Wilson of Savannah, and one son, Shelby Wilson (Debbie) of Springfield and grandchildren, Megan Hall (John), Wilson Cobb (Katie), Logan Michael (Michelle), Cameron Michael, Christopher Wilson (Kat), Amanda Jimenez (Rei), Brandon Wilson (Brittany), Steven Parker (Kaitlyn), Elisa Wilson and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Myrtle Hall, Gwen Hunt, Allen Kessler and Irma Wilson. She is predeceased by siblings Clyde Dickey, Carl Kessler, Clarence Kessler, Winifred Thigpen, Everette Kessler, Erwin Kessler, Mildred Barnes, Lennis Cooler, Dennis Kessler and Leland Kessler.
Graveside services will be held 2 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at Effingham Memorial Gardens. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Special thanks to her close friends and nurses, Dawn Darley, Linda Olbeter and Judy Bedillion for their love and care during her final weeks.
Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, PO Box 13190, Savannah, GA, 31416 (HospiceSavannah.org/give
) or Compassion Christian Church, 55 Al Henderson Blvd., Savannah, GA 31419 (CompassionChristian.com/give
). For online gifts to Compassion Christian, email giving@CompassionChristian.com notating "in memory of Patsy Wilson for The Missions Fund."
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
