Patsy Walker-WassonBeaufort, SCPatsy was born in Virginia Beach, VA, but spent her youth in Beaufort, SC. Patsy lived most of her life in Tulsa, OK, and had a 30+ year career with a local Oklahoma bank. Patsy had recently returned to Beaufort and spent her final days in the city that she loved. She died suddenly on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Per Patsy's wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered in Virginia Beach later this week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Foundation.Savannah Morning News07/15/2020