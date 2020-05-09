Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul B. Nelson Jr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul B. Nelson Jr. Obituary
Paul B. Nelson, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Paul B. Nelson, Jr., 78, of Savannah passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Mr. Nelson was born on August 13, 1941 in Savannah, the son of the late Paul and Helen Nelson. He is survived by his cousins, Grace Speller (Allen), Dorothy Clarke, Mozelle Hohrein, Tommy Creech (Lawanda), Betty Clanton (Gerrell), Bobby Bedgood, Charlie Bedgood, and many other cousins.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Radiant Life Christian Fellowship, 5619 Skidaway Road, Savannah, GA 31406.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -