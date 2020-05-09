|
|
Paul B. Nelson, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Paul B. Nelson, Jr., 78, of Savannah passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Mr. Nelson was born on August 13, 1941 in Savannah, the son of the late Paul and Helen Nelson. He is survived by his cousins, Grace Speller (Allen), Dorothy Clarke, Mozelle Hohrein, Tommy Creech (Lawanda), Betty Clanton (Gerrell), Bobby Bedgood, Charlie Bedgood, and many other cousins.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Radiant Life Christian Fellowship, 5619 Skidaway Road, Savannah, GA 31406.
