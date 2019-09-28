|
Paul Buck
Guyton, Georgia
Paul Buck born in London England on August 10th 1952 passed away Thursday, September 26th, 2019 of Congestive Heart Failure at his farm in Guyton, Georgia, age 67.
Paul was an executive chef for over 40 years. His large personality lite the kitchens of Long Cove Club, HHI, Savannah Golf Club, Playboy Club, Miami, PGA and NASCAR tours, teaching culinary skills at Starfish Café and Savannah Tech.
He leaves behind his wife of 30 years Lamy Brodhead Buck and daughter Samantha Renee Buck.
There will be a private ceremony by invitation only.
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Salvation Army.
Sunday, September 29, 2019
