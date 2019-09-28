Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Buck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Buck


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Buck Obituary
Paul Buck
Guyton, Georgia
Paul Buck born in London England on August 10th 1952 passed away Thursday, September 26th, 2019 of Congestive Heart Failure at his farm in Guyton, Georgia, age 67.
Paul was an executive chef for over 40 years. His large personality lite the kitchens of Long Cove Club, HHI, Savannah Golf Club, Playboy Club, Miami, PGA and NASCAR tours, teaching culinary skills at Starfish Café and Savannah Tech.
He leaves behind his wife of 30 years Lamy Brodhead Buck and daughter Samantha Renee Buck.
There will be a private ceremony by invitation only.
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Salvation Army.
Savannah Morning News
Sunday, September 29, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
Download Now