Paul Byrd
Pembroke, Georgia
Paul D. Byrd, 64 passed away on April 14, 2020, at his home. He will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends. Viewing Monday, April 20, 2020, from 1-6pm at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will be celebrating Mr. Byrd's life at 12:NOON, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Beautiful Zion Church Cemetery, Pembroke, GA. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc. "Family Serving Families
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020