Home

POWERED BY

Services
SMALLS FUNERAL HOME - GUYTON
203 Samuel Smalls Sr. Ave.
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-3400
For more information about
Paul Byrd
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Byrd Obituary
Paul Byrd
Pembroke, Georgia
Paul D. Byrd, 64 passed away on April 14, 2020, at his home. He will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends. Viewing Monday, April 20, 2020, from 1-6pm at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will be celebrating Mr. Byrd's life at 12:NOON, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Beautiful Zion Church Cemetery, Pembroke, GA. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc. "Family Serving Families
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -