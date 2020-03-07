|
Paul E. Hitch
Skidaway Island
Paul E. Hitch, 103, passed away March 7, 2020 at home after a short illness. He was born March 2, 1917 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Lulu and Otis Hitch. He was predeceased by his wife, Mildred Creamer Hitch, after 69 happy years and his sister, Clarice Hitch Main.
He is survived by his son, Douglas Hitch and his wife, Jill Hitch of St. Petersburg, FL; two nieces and two nephews, Marcia (David) Wasserman, Lynn (Ponny) Manuel, Stan (Doris Manek) Main and George "Buddy" (Bobbie) Blake Jr.
He graduated from General Motors Institute in 1939 and attended the Harvard Advanced Management program in 1964. He continued with General Motors until 1978 where he retired as the Director of Engineering for Vauxhall Motors in Luton, England after having been the Chief Engineer of Chevrolet Truck for many years.
Paul and Mildred moved to The Landings in 1978 and then to The Marshes in 2007. They were charter members of the Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church. He was a WW II veteran having served in the Navy from 1943 until 1946.
His family thanks his friend, Ruth Knutson and dear friends, Rod and Ann Walker for their friendship and support the last few years. Also, want to thank the staff at The Marshes and Oaks for their support.
The funeral service will be private.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416 or Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, 50 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411.
