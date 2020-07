Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Ferguson

Ridgeland, SC

Paul Ferguson 89, of Ridgeland SC, departed this earthly life on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Graveside services will take place on Monday, August 3, 1 PM at the Beaufort National Cemetery located at 1601 Boundary St Beaufort SC

