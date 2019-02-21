Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Bonaventure Cemetery
Paul Joseph Giles IV Obituary
Paul Joseph Giles, IV, infant son of Paul "Joseph" Giles, III and Lisa Spells Giles passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Coastal Carolina Hospital.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Jane Harrington and Emma Claire Harrington, both of Beaufort, SC., his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Wynell Spells of Lake Park, GA, and his paternal grandparents, Dr. Paul Joseph "Joey" Giles, Jr. and Elaine Page Giles of Vidalia. Also surviving are his Uncles, Lamar Spells (Diane), Justin Giles (Amber), Josh Giles, his Aunt, Julianne Giles, and cousins, Ford and Ella Grace Giles, and Ben Spells.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 21, 2019
