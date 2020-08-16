Savannah - Paul Louis Weller departed this earth on August 9, 2020 at the age of 107.



He was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to Bessie and Herman Weller. He was a graduate of Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio and Ohio State University with a BS in Physics in 1935, MBA and Funeral Directors License in 1938. He married fellow OSU graduate Mary Mossteller Weller on June 6, 1936. Their three children, Alahna, Karen and Ron, were born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio where Paul worked for the National Selected Morticians Trade Association, the Weller Funeral Home, begun by his parents in 1905, and Goodyear, where he worked on a wartime-classified project. Paul worked in various Managerial positions for Wyandotte Chemical Corp., Spencer Chemical Co. and finally Southern Nitrogen Co., which brought them to Savannah in 1962. Paul retired in 1978. Once in Savannah, Paul and Mary joined the Savannah Yacht Club where he moored his first of many boats. They resided on the Isle of Hope until 1989 when they built their dream home and dock for his boats on Dutch Island on the Herb River. Paul and Mary loved to travel. Paul took his boat to the Bahamas several times with friends for fishing tournaments, and other places. Mary, his wife of 73 years, passed away in 2009. He remarried Dorothy Floyd in 2010. They also traveled. Dottie passed away in 2016. Paul and his family were long time members of The First Presbyterian Church. Paul was a 50-year member of the Tybee Light Power and Sail Squadron and CCA.



Paul is survived by his three children: Alahna Weller of Los Alamos, NM, Karen Burroughs and Ron Weller (Norma) of Skidaway Island, 5 grandsons: Andy Lyons, Terry Lyons (Catherine), Dale Lyons (Pamela), Mark Burroughs (Allyson), and Brian Burroughs (Rachel) and 6 great grandchildren. Paul is also survived by Dottie's daughter Sonja Fishkind and granddaughter Sarah Fishkind.



The family wishes to thank his caregivers and Savannah Hospice for their kindness and care.



A private memorial service will be held at the family home in the near future. The family suggests that any remembrances be made to The Humane Society, Savannah Hospice or the Tybee Light Power and Sail Squadron, ATTN Ron Robinson, PO Box 30362, Savannah, GA 31410. Savannah Morning News August 16, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store