Paul Mitchell Savannah , GA Viewing: 12:00 noon - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc. Graveside service for Mr. Mitchell will be held privately. Savannah Morning News
May God continue to strengthen the family during this time of bereavement. Mr. Paul will be missed. He has been released from all pain and suffering, I thank God for for the season that Mr. Paul was apart of my life. I will always remember him as a friend and brother in Christ. Minister Shannon Nelson (Heart Care Abercorn)
Shannon Nelson
November 27, 2020
Brenda Sammy
Family
November 26, 2020
To Mitchell family my family God. want put no more on you than you can bear.i going to miss Paul from calling me coming to see me.I love you but God love you best.you auntie Estelle .
Estelle grant
Family
November 25, 2020
Deepest condolences to my family. For God makes no mistakes , continue to look to the hills which cometh our help. Truly it comes from you Lord. Paul will always be missed. Rest on until we meet again. Love always : Juanita Edwards
Paul Mitchell
Significant_other
November 24, 2020
The Barnes Family
Toolie Barnes
November 24, 2020
Paul was more than a cousin Paul is my good friend I’m going to miss you my friend thank you for everything
I’m going to miss you my friend thank you for everything Toolie
