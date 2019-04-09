|
Mr. Paul W. White, 56, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019 with the prettiest blue eyes, he was always ready for a warm embrace.
Paul was born in Hazlehurst, GA and was preceded in death by his father, Edwin White, and his wife, Terri Lynn Davis White; and a son, Daniel White; and a sister, Melodie White. He was a pipe fitter with Local Union # 188, MacAljon, Inc. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, metal detecting, antiquing and attending church at Central Junction.
Survivors include his children, Sharon White, Justin M. Smiley (Amber), Nick Smiley and Ethan White; mother, Sandra Giles (Harold); brother, Edwin White (Shelly), 11 grandchildren and his fiance, Linda Woodcock.
The visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10th at the funeral home from 12 until 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 9, 2019