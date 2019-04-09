Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. White


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul W. White Obituary
Mr. Paul W. White, 56, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019 with the prettiest blue eyes, he was always ready for a warm embrace.

Paul was born in Hazlehurst, GA and was preceded in death by his father, Edwin White, and his wife, Terri Lynn Davis White; and a son, Daniel White; and a sister, Melodie White. He was a pipe fitter with Local Union # 188, MacAljon, Inc. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, metal detecting, antiquing and attending church at Central Junction.

Survivors include his children, Sharon White, Justin M. Smiley (Amber), Nick Smiley and Ethan White; mother, Sandra Giles (Harold); brother, Edwin White (Shelly), 11 grandchildren and his fiance, Linda Woodcock.

The visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10th at the funeral home from 12 until 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now