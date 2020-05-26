|
|
Paul Watts
Springfield, GA
Paul Edward Watts, 85, passed away at Effingham Care Center on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1934 in Cayce, SC. to LeRoy and Zennie Watts. He is survived by his sister, Eva W. Poole; brother, George E. Watts (Betty); nieces and nephew, Mary Forrest (Bob), Shirley Bridges (Tom), Lee Lancaster (Marianne), Donna Dasher (Albert) and Zennie Hall (Gene).
Predeceasing him in 2017 was his beloved wife, Martha Jean Russell Watts (93) whom he met while teaching music in Nova Scotia; also, his sisters, Henrietta L. Watts and Faye W. Lancaster; and brother, Harold LeeRoy Watts.
Mr. Watts earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Voice from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, VA. where he stood scholastically second in his class. He studied at The Julliard School of Music in New York City, and Voice at the University of Michigan.
He taught piano, organ and choir at various schools and churches during his long career. His singing activities included television, concert, musical comedy and oratorio. In his first season with National Opera, he sang the roles of Ernesto in DON PASQUALE and Lionel in MARTHA.
Special recognition is given to Charles and Sandra Carson of Winston Salem, N.C. for their incredible love and care for Paul and Martha. Their friendship was priceless and will never be forgotten.
In honor of Paul, gifts may be given to Hospice Savannah, PO Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416, Nazareth Child and Family Connection, P. O. Box 1438, Rockwell, NC 28138, or Treutlen House, 131 Old Augusta Road Central, Rincon, GA 31326.
Service will be private.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 26 to May 27, 2020