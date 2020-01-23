|
|
|
Mr. Paul Whitfield
Stillmore, GA
Mr. Paul Whitfield, 87, of Stillmore, passed away Thursday, January 23. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Friday, January 24, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Stillmore City Cemetery. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home is in charge.
