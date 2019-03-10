|
|
On Monday, February 18, 2019, Paula Dessauer Wilson, loving wife, mother of one son, and long-time Savannah resident, passed away at the age of 65 at her home in Anacortes, WA.
Paula was born on June 28, 1953 in Aiken, SC to Gerhardt and Marjorie Dessauer. After completing undergraduate studies at Emory University, she received her Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia in 1975. Following residency training, she left healthcare to focus on raising her son, ultimately pursuing a career in real estate first with Ben Farmer Realty and later as Associate Broker with the Landings Company. She returned to healthcare and received her Master of Public Health (MPH) degree at Mercer University in 2004. Paula subsequently served the public good in Savannah as associate director of pediatric research at Memorial University Medical Center; executive director of the Savannah Behavioral Health Collaborative; executive director of the Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council (CCSNPC); director of ChathamHealthLink, a community-based health information exchange; and she served as adjunct faculty at Armstrong Atlantic State University. Leaving Savannah in 2013, Paula joined Trinity School of Medicine where she served in both faculty and leadership roles until her retirement as Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Clerkships in July 2018.
Outwardly, she was an incredibly kind, thoughtful, generous, and gracious human being who sought to inspire those same attributes in others. Professionally, she brought humanity to her work, inspiration to those who she worked alongside, and a thoughtful mentorship to her students. Inwardly, she was courageous, brilliant, and continually inspired by the magnificence of life in its infinite forms. Paula was an active member of numerous professional organizations and Soroptimists International of Anacortes.
Paula was preceded in death by her father, Gerhardt, and her mother, Marjorie. She is survived by her husband Dr. Joe Wilson, her son Alex Heyman and his wife Miriam of Newton, MA, grandchildren Caleb and Shelly, her step-children Ashley, Lauren, Adam, Claire, Emma and Ethan, her brother Peter, her sisters Leslie and Alice, her nephew JaJa Dessauer, and several cousins.
A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held in Savannah at Vic's on the River on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00 - 2:00 PM.
Memorials in her name are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 10, 2019