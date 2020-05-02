Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Paula G. Ilami

Paula G. Ilami Obituary
Paula G. Ilami
Savannah, GA
Paula G. Ilami, 61, of Savannah, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
After devoting 40 years to children through Early Childhood and Montessori education, Paula retired and was able to join her husband full-time at their business, Essi's Ballroom Dance Studio. She was a beautiful dancer.
Paula's most successful roles were that of mother, wife and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Martha Stevens; and sister, Joan Lynch
She is survived by her husband, Ebrahim Ilami; her sons, Brandon Washburn (Carolyn), Ryan Washburn, and daughter, Heather Stokes (Chad); step-children, Alex Ilami and Natausha May; sisters, Elaine Boyce and Donna Stevens; and her four grandchildren.
A Family Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Social distancing will be enforced.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 2 to May 3, 2020
