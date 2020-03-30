Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Paulette Humm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paulette Mosely Humm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paulette Mosely Humm Obituary
Paulette Mosely Humm
Guyton, GA
Paulette Mosely Humm, 69, of Guyton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 27, 2020. Mrs. Humm was born and raised in Savannah, GA. She was a 1969 graduate of Hershel V. Jenkins High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael E. Humm, her son, Ryan Wade, her sister, Lynn Mosely Archer, and her parents, Paul & Shirley Mosely, all of Savannah. She is survived by her brother, Michael Mosely, and several nieces and nephews. Details for a graveside service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
03/31/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paulette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -