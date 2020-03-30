|
Paulette Mosely Humm
Guyton, GA
Paulette Mosely Humm, 69, of Guyton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 27, 2020. Mrs. Humm was born and raised in Savannah, GA. She was a 1969 graduate of Hershel V. Jenkins High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael E. Humm, her son, Ryan Wade, her sister, Lynn Mosely Archer, and her parents, Paul & Shirley Mosely, all of Savannah. She is survived by her brother, Michael Mosely, and several nieces and nephews. Details for a graveside service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
03/31/2020
