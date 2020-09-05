Paulina G. Tawil
Savannah, GA
Paulina Tawil, 53, lost her long, courageous fight with metastatic breast cancer on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She passed away in her Savannah home surrounded by her loving family. Paulina was born in Miami, FL to Jesus and Pauline Gutierrez on January 12, 1967.
She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who found joy in being surrounded by her loved ones. She was a Catholic school teacher for 22 years and an active member of the Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Tyrone, and her four children Francesca, Daniela, Gabriela and Jordi. She is also survived by her mother (Pauline), brother (Alejandro) and sister (Olga Maria). She was preceded in death by her grandmother (Maria), father (Jesus) and stepfather (Hugo).
A Visitation will be held at St. James Catholic Church from 5-6:30 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, September 8th.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, September 9th at 11am, also at St. James Catholic Church. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Paulina asked that all please visit one of her favorite places:
Saints and Shamrocks, https://www.saintsandshamrocks.com
, 309 Bull St., Savannah, GA 31406.
