Pauline Mason Pattie, 101, of Jesup died Sunday, March 3, 2019 after a short illness. The Mendenhall, Mississippi native and 53 year resident of Savannah was a former member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was known as a "Southern Lady" who lived the last 30 years in Jesup where she was a member of Jesup First Baptist Church, the Harmony Sunday School Class and the XYZ Senior Adult Group. She was predeceased by her husband, Melvyn E. Pattie and son, Howard Pattie.
Survivors are a son, Roy W. (Delinda Ogden) Pattie of Jesup; two grandchildren, Robert M. (Kim) Pattie of Thomasville, Kristen (Jack) Perrett of Collierville, Tenn.; 4 great grandchildren, Channing Perrett of Collierville, Tenn., Jade (Braden) Willis of Atlanta and Jasmine (Lucas) Krull of Orlando, Fla., Chip Thompson of Thomasville; 3 great-great grandchildren, Marigold Willis, Peter Willis and Lily Krull.
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Friday, March 8, 2019, at Jesup First Baptist Church with Dr. Mike VonMoss and Dr. Felix Haynes officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3 PM at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1115, Jesup, Ga. 31598.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 6, 2019