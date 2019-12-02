|
Pearl D. Owens
Guyton, GA
Mrs. Pearl Addeline Dasher Owens,84, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Azalea Health and Rehab in Metter, Georgia.
Mrs. Pearl was born in Guyton, GA on July 18, 1935 to the late Jewel Jerome Crisp Dasher and David Warner Dasher. She worked as a seamstress at White Stag garment factory in Sylvania for many years then worked as a bookkeeper at Coastal Gas Company in Garden City. In her later years, she became a homemaker enjoying cooking, sewing, quilting, crocheting, gardening, and tending to the many flowers in her yard. She also enjoyed making her specialty, divinity candy with pecans.
Mrs. Pearl was a member of Elam Egypt Baptist Church and a former member of Pine Street Baptist Church in Guyton, where she enjoyed working with the children during Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of the Guyton Women's Club.
She is preceded in death by her husband, G.B. Owens.
Survivors include: her daughter, Laura Owens of Statesboro; two sisters, Florene Hendrix of Statesboro, and Edna Murdaugh of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at Elam Egypt Baptist Church from 10 – 11AM with funeral services to follow at 11AM. Burial will be held in the Guyton Cemetery.
