Pearline Price Burns
Savannah, Georgia
Pearline Price Burns, 79, passed away on May 4 surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with Parkinson's. She was born in Johnson County, Georgia, to Leon E. and Sadie Lumbley Price on January 4, 1941. Pearline married the love of her life, WA Burns, on August 30, 1959. Together they loved to travel, play golf, and spend time with family. For many years, she worked by her husband's side at Kaufman Mobile Home Supplies in Savannah. She was a devoted servant of God as He led her to work on staff at Windsor Forest Baptist Church as Coordinator of the Life Care Ministry. She continued to follow her calling to serve as the Director at the Savannah Baptist Center. She was a missionary through the North American Mission Board serving in Savannah. Following her retirement, she continued to serve in her local churches, Windsor Forest Baptist Church and Skidaway Island Baptist Church. In 2018, she authored the book, "Sadie's Book to the Glory of God (A Call for Missions)". She is survived by her husband, WA; two sons, Alan Burns (Betty), Todd Burns (Amy); one daughter, Terri Perkins (Chriss); six grandchildren, Adam Burns (Ashleigh), Todd Perkins (Kyndal), Kelsey Burns, Mark Burns (Devon), Allyson Burns, and Jaimee O'Conner; one great-
grandchild, Elliot Perkins; one sister-in-law, Peggy Todd. She also leaves many special friends and relatives to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Pearline was preceded in death by one brother, Delma Price; two nephews, Darryl Price and Tony Price. A graveside service will be conducted by Dr. James Staubes and Rev. Mark Gentry at the Ivey Baptist Church, 3045 New Buckeye Road, Wrightsville, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, at 2:00 p.m. A memorial service in Savannah will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Windsor Forest Baptist Church.
Savannah Morning News
5/6/2020
