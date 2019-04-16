|
|
Ms. Peggy K. Kennedy, age 86, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her children, Beverly (Ricky) Hodges of Reidsville and Milton (Jeanna) Kennedy of Claxton; sisters, Wilda Kennedy, LaNell K. Crapps, and Frances K. Moody all of Hinesville; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Reidsville United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Reidsville City Cemetery. Low Country Cremation and Burial. www.bradleybanderson.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 16, 2019