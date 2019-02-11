Home

Peggy Sue Todd


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Sue Todd Obituary
Peggy Sue Boyett Todd, 73 passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Mrs. Todd was a sales representative for Audio Visual Resources with over 40 years of service. Mrs. Todd is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Todd, Jr.; and son, Adam Celeste.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Lisa Celeste of Bulloch County; daughter, Tina Ann Celeste of Chicago; sisters, Patricia Rountree of Louisville, Carolyn Winski of Blitchton and Earnal Moser of Claxton and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation: 6-8 P.M. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Alan McCoy officiating. Interment : 2 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Savannah. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Peggy Sue Boyett Todd.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 11, 2019
