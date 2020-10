Or Copy this URL to Share

Peggy Tennis

Savannah, Georgia

Mrs. Peggy Jo Dixon Tennis, 81 of Savannah passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Memorial Health in Savannah.

Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, October 15, 2020, at 12 o'clock from the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Savannah Morning News

October 14, 2020



