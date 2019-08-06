|
|
Mrs. Savannah - Penny Ann Boyd Rhines Penny Ann Boyd Rhines, affectionately known as Honey, passed away peacefully under the care of her loving family on August 4, 2019. She was born to Penn and Anna Boyd on November 1, 1936, at her home in Statesboro, Georgia. In 1945 the family moved to the Isle of Hope where her father operated the grocery store. She graduated in 1954 from Savannah High School. She and her beloved husband Clyde Hastings Rhines, operated Rhines Florist. She was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School over many decades to women from young married to senior adults. She was involved in the doll ministry, GAs, WMU and Bona Bella Bear Club. She was a friend to many and enjoyed life. She was preceded in death by her husband, sister Charlotte Marsh, granddaughter Hannah Mobley,grandson Penn Mobley, and son-in-law Paul Mobley. She is survived by daughters Robin Sheehan (John), Anna Adams (Tim) and Lori Mobley, grandchildren Brooke Hodges (Chris), Katie Lane (Jacob), Caroline McGrath (Joseph), Jonathan Mobley, Molly Tucker (Frank), nine great grandchildren, her brother, Louis Carson Boyd and his better half Dianne, sister-in-law Gloria Rhines Saxon and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Southside Baptist Church, 5502 Skidaway Road on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 4-7PM. Funeral service will be held at Southside Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 AM. The family would like to thank Hospice of Savannah and the many friends who assisted in her care over the last few months. Savannah Morning News August 6, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 6, 2019