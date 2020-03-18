|
|
Perry Dwayne Tucker
Metter, Ga
Perry Dwayne Tucker, 81 of Metter passed away on early Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
?He was a previous member of First Baptist Church of Metter, where he was a member of the Andrew Sunday School Class, served as deacon, chairman of deacons. He also served on the grounds committee, budget of finance committee, personnel committee, outreach committee, search committee, and nominating committee and chairman.
?He most recently was a member of Cedar Street Baptist church where he was a member of the Lighthouse Sunday School Class and served as a deacon, member of brotherhood, helping prepare meals.
?Dwayne served as a member of Metter Rotary Club, serving as President for three terms, board of directors, had perfect attendance for 35 years and was selected as a Paul Harris Fellow. Serving on the Chamber of Commerce board, Dwayne was involved in getting the first spec building in Metter. He was Executive Director and overseer of the Lake Cemetery, serving alongside Cal Dean, and was responsible for raising funds for the landscaping, paving and building of the pavilion.
?During his career, Dwayne was employed by Southland Timber of Augusta for 16 years and was self-employed and a partner of Candler Timber Company for 34 years. He was worked with Kennedy Funeral Homes for over 10 years.
?Dwayne was predeceased by: parents, Ruby Kendrick and Grady V. Tucker; a step-mother, Lela F. Tucker; a son, Derek Blyth Tucker; sister, Patricia Dailey; brother, John T. Tucker and Lonnie "Skeet" Tucker; and step-brothers, Jerry Baughn and O'Neal Baughn.
?He is survived by: his wife, Bobbie T. Tucker; a son, Gregg (Dianne) Tucker of Metter; grandson, Kyle (Kerigan) Tucker of Statesboro; step-grandsons, Joey (Libby) Scott and Ashley (Robin) Scott, all of Metter; great-granddaughters, Emory and Evelyn Tucker of Metter; a brother, Bob Tucker of Carrollton; sisters, Linda (Lt. Col. Robert ) Bolduc of Metter and Betty Mongeon of Shewsbury, MA; step-sister, Fredda Deloach of Metter; step-brothers, Billy (Shirley) Baughn of Savannah and Lowell (Sue Nell) Baughn of Texas; a sister-in-law, Martha Tucker; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a special loved one, Betty M. Byrd.
?Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, at Cedar Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., also on Friday morning at the church.
?Burial will follow at Lake Cemetery.
Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com?Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020