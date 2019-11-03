|
|
Phillip Curtis Corbin, Sr.
Savannah, GA
Born: March 23, 1930
Deceased: November 1, 2019
Phillip Curtis "Curt" Corbin was born in Emanuel County, Georgia, but lived in Pooler/Savannah, Georgia practically all of his life. He retired after 41 years as an Iron Worker with Local Union #709 of Savannah, Georgia, which he served as Recording Secretary for 12 years. He was educated in Savannah Schools and attended Georgia Teacher's College.
He was a United States Marine Corps veteran of World War II and The Korean War. He received three Purple Heart Medals, Bronze Star Medal and Silver Star Medal while serving with George Company of the First Marine Division in the Korean War. He was also, awarded the United States Presidential Unit Citation, the Korean Presidential Citation and the United States Navy Unit Citation. He was inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame on November 4, 2017, in recognition for his valorous accomplishments, exceptional achievements and dedicated service.
Curtis was a member of Masonic Lodge Richard T. Turner #116, Pooler, Georgia and the Scottish Rite (Savannah Valley). He was a life member of the Marine Corps League and held the office of Commandant for years 1960-1961. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars #660 of Savannah, Georgia and a life member of The Chosen Few (Chosen Reservoir of Korea).
Curtis was a member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church and the Beverly Sunday School Class.
Curtis coached Little League Sports more than 30 years, throughout Chatham County, Georgia. He won many titles including a Rebel Bowl Championship in football in 1973 and a city of Savannah baseball championship in 1982.
He leaves behind his wife Martha McDonald Corbin of 65 years. Three sons: Phillip Curtis Corbin, Jr. and his wife Leigh of Richmond Hill, Georgia, Neal Corbin and his wife Cecelia of Wilmington Island, Georgia, and Fletcher Corbin and his wife Paula of Vidalia, Georgia. He was preceded by one daughter, Melanie Ann Corbin Davenport. He is survived by one brother Neal D. Corbin and his wife Camilla of Rincon, Georgia. His eight grandchildren: Travis Davenport wife, Felicia, Virginia Kobus and her husband Chris, Forest "Beau" Corbin, Fletcher "David" Corbin, Jr., Elizabeth Corbin, Timothy Paul Corbin, Danielle Corbin and Melissa Hay. His five great grandchildren: Curtis Davenport, Jesse Davenport, Synthia Davenport, Caroline Korbus and Phillip Davenport.
Visitation will be held at Fox and Weeks Funeral Home, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday 5, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Windsor Forest Baptist Church, 12532 White Bluff Road, Savannah, Georgia on Wednesday November 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Abbey East, 1600 Wheaton Street, Savannah, Georgia.
Savannah Morning News
11/04/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019