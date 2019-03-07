|
Rev. Phillip D. Wheeles, Sr., 68, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born in Savannah to the late Rev. Bert James Wheeles, Sr. and Carolyn Phyllis Morgan Wheeles. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Kathie Lee Wheeles, his second wife, Carmela Romero Wheeles, and a son, Phillip D. Wheeles, Jr. He was a retired Baptist Minister and enjoyed fishing. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Stephen A. Wheeles, John F. & Chasity Wheeles; grandchildren, Jacob, Megan, Madison, John Phillip and Mallory; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bert Wheeles, Jr. & Sue, David Wheeles, Sr. & Marilyn, Timothy Wheeles, Sr. & Brenda, also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Saturday, March 9th from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 7, 2019