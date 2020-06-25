Philomena Sadowski
1924 - 2020
Philomena Sadowski
Vienna, Virginia
Philomena Patricia Sadowski, age 96, of Vienna, VA passed away on June 23, 2020. Born on January 6, 1924 in County Derry, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Katherine Walls. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Vernon L Sadowski, and will reconvene with him and her siblings in Heaven.
Philomena grew up in Belfast Ireland, and was extremely proud of her deep Irish heritage. This could be seen on occasion when she sang her rendition of "Danny Boy," though she was very modest about her beautiful voice. She and Vernon married on June 27, 1947 in the Kronberg Castle in Germany. Not long after, they began to build their family. She was passionate about her six children. Even with their antics, including a pet King Snake waking her with the flick of his tongue, she took everything in stride and good humor. She was also a devout Catholic. Vernon and Philomena were faithful members of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Vienna for 60 years. Even in her last days, she never failed to make people laugh.
She is survived by her son Patrick Sadowski and his wife Rosa of Branson, MO, daughter Karen Sadowski, daughter Carol Chaikin and her husband Mark of Vienna, VA, Gary Sadowski and his wife Deann of Savannah, GA, John Sadowski and his wife Carrie, of Vienna, VA and Michael Sadowski of Centreville, VA, 7 grandchildren, Kevin Chaikin and his wife Sheida of Reston, VA, Lauren Chaikin of San Diego, CA, Brian Sadowski of Savannah, GA, Annie Daniel and her husband Stephen of Macon, GA, Regan Sadowski of Savannah, GA, and Joshua Sadowski of Indianapolis, IN and Christine and 3 great-grandchildren, Hanna, Aria Chaikin, Aiden Chaikin and Austin Chaikin, niece, Diane Baran and her Husband Gary of Woodbury, MN.
The family is having Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA 22182 on Monday, June 29th at 11:00 AM. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.
Savannah Morning News
June 26, 2020
Savannah Morning News

June 26, 2020
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
June 25, 2020
God bless her !
Ben MacMillan
Friend
