1/
Phoebe Frances Kerness
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Charleston - Phoebe Frances Eisenberg Kerness, 79, wife of Jules Michael Kerness passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Phoebe was born October 14, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late David Eisenberg and late Barbara DePoris Eisenberg. She graduated from Brooklyn College, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Sociology.

Phoebe spent 57 years of her life married to her best friend, Jules Kerness. She was a homemaker, caretaker, and educator. While raising her family in Delmar, NY, Phoebe was a daycare provider, a foster parent, was passionate about educating families, and was an involved member of Congregation Beth Emeth. After retiring to Savannah, GA, Phoebe was very active in Congregation Mickve Israel where she taught religious school, coordinated elder-hostels, co-chaired the temple museum committee, and served as a docent. Throughout her life, Phoebe showed her love for children, La Leche League, Reform Judaism, music, and theater.

Phoebe is survived by her husband, Jules Kerness, her sister, Vidabeth Bensen, her children, Jonathan Kerness, Karen Kerness, Debbi Kerness, and Marggi Shechanah, and her grandchildren, Ben Kerness, Jack Kerness, Eli Kerness, Micah Kerness, Tobin Kerness, Matan Berg, Noah Berg, Lior Berg, Leyla Wolf.

She was predeceased by her parents and her son, Daniel Kerness.

The family would like to express a huge thank you to the staff at the Shem Creek Health Center at South Bay in Mt. Pleasant, SC for the outstanding and compassionate care Phoebe received for the last year of her life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the CDC Foundation's Crush COVID Campaign or a charity of one's choice.

A private graveside service was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery in Charleston, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Savannah Morning News November 25, 2020

Published in Savannah Morning News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
On behalf of the Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council (GHRAC), we express our sympathy to the family of our respected colleague, and our appreciation for her devotion and many contributions to the History and Heritage Committee of Congregation Mickve Israel, Savannah, GA, and the collections of its Nancy and Lawrence Gutstein Museum.
Glenda E A Anderson
November 17, 2020
Jules I want to express my deepest sympathy on the loss of your wife and friend. I was so to hear of her passing. Please know you are in my prayers. I only wish I had spent time with her. I really liked her a lot.
Leah Gross
Friend
November 16, 2020
What a sad day for all of us who knew Phoebe from the Albany, NY area. She was our LLL mother as she guided us with our new babies and led us into our parenting role. She was one of the first people I ever heard say she enjoyed her teenagers! She will be sorely missed, even though many of us have not seen her for some time. Her advice, warmth, knowledge, and love she shared throughout her life will live on through her family and certainly the rest of us who were lucky enough to have known her, if only a brief time on this earth. Rest in peace, Phoebe.
Diane Balog
Friend
November 15, 2020
Phoebe was an amazing woman - passionate, caring, and knowledgeable. So many mothers and babies benefited from her passion for helping them through LLL. The memories of her are precious to all of us.
Anne Marie Miller
Friend
