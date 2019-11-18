Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church
1929 - 2019
Photios Stavridis Obituary
Photios Stavridis
Savannah
Photios Stavridis, 90, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Savannah, GA.
Mr. Stavridis was born in Athens, Greece on February 28, 1929, the son of the late Alexander and Theoplasti Stavridis. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Vasiliki "Vaso". He is the loving father of Toula Stavridis and William Morrissey; cherished grandfather of Christina Vasiliki Morrissey; beloved uncle of nieces and nephews in Greece and the United States.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. A Trisagion service will take place at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church with burial following in Greenwich Cemetery.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
