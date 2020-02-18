Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Phyllis Evans Nelson

Phyllis Evans Nelson Obituary
Phyllis Evans Nelson
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Phyllis Evans Nelson, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at The Suites in Richmond Hill. Phyllis was born in Waukegan, Illinois. She never liked discussing her age.
Mom always said she wanted to be seen as a child of God and we know that she is, timeless. Phyllis was one of seven daughters and five sons born to Dallas and Dorathy Evans. Phyllis graduated from Zion Benton Township High School and then married Edward Nelson in 1954. They had two boys, Edward William Nelson Jr. and Lee Evan Nelson. They lived in Zion for many years and then moved to Savannah, GA, Littleton, CO and then back to Savannah with Ed's work. Dad retired in 1988, and they continued to live in Savannah until the present. They enjoyed a long and wonderful retirement in Savannah where they were active at Trinity Lutheran Church and were beloved members in their community. They golfed, walked and enjoyed each other's' company. One of Moms greatest pleasures was providing a helping hand to any family, friend, neighbor, or another needing help.
Blessed by God, Ed and Phyllis created a beautiful home. Their boys and their families, Ed Jr. and his wife Michelle, Lee and his wife Chris, grandchildren, Joseph, Jamie and Remy, their spouses, Ida, CJ and Julian, great grandchildren Mia and Amelie visited as often as possible and returned the love they received from Mom, beyond words. May the Peace of the LORD be with You always.
The funeral service will be private.
Remembrances: Regency SouthernCare Hospice Services, 325 Main St., Statesboro, GA 30458.
www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
