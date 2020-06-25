Phyllis G. HarpeSavannah, GAPhyllis G. Harpe, age 72, was called home by her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2020. Surrounded by her loving and adoring family, she passed peacefully at Hospice of Savannah.Phyllis was born in Asheboro, North Carolina on October 14, 1947 to Noah and Marjorie Green. After moving to Savannah in 1960, Phyllis attended Myers Junior High and graduated with honors from H.V. Jenkins High School. In September 1965, she began attending Georgia Women's College in Milledgeville, Georgia and soon after met her husband Robert. After a short courtship, they were married on January 8, 1966 and went on to spend 54 ½ wonderful years together.Phyllis was an unconditionally loving and sweet mother who was selfless in her devotion to her three children, Emily Harpe of Statham, Daniel (Cathy) Harpe of Milledgeville, and Carol Rahal of Savannah, Georgia. She was also the perfect grandmother to her "best buddy" Quinn Rahal, Tyler Harpe, and Rose Harpe. She helped raise them all in the nurture and admonition of the Lord and they will always cherish the love and memories that they shared and the wisdom that she departed to them.Phyllis loved to read and loved to learn. She was very smart and seemed to know a little something about everything; and although she was humble and not at all attention seeking, she impressed many with her knowledge. She loved to cook for her family and could whip up five-star home cooked meals in no time. She was also a talented legal secretary and skilled seamstress in her day. She was known as a sweet and compassionate friend.After accepted Jesus at an early age when she stepped forward at a Billy Graham crusade, Phyllis went on to spend the rest of her life loving, trusting, praising, and serving God. She was known to be loving, patient, kindhearted, and sweet. Her adoring husband told her every day that she "was the sweetest thing in the whole world." She embodied all the Fruits of the Spirit and was the quintessential Proverbs 31 woman in every sense of every verse. Phyllis was a faithful member of Hope Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia. Together with her grandson Quinn, they were responsible for changing the church signs for many years with interesting and inspirational messages that surely touched the hearts and minds of countless passerby's.In her life, Phyllis battled multiple longstanding health struggles. But even when she endured pain, discomfort, and debilitating symptoms, she never complained or questioned God. Instead, she accepted and received God's grace and was a wonderful testimony to the Lord to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.She is survived in death by her husband, children, and grandchildren who will miss her every day until they are reunited again. She is also survived by her brothers, Louis Green of Savannah, Georgia Dennis Green (Betsy) of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Patrick Green of Baxley, Georgia and her nephews Steven Johnson of Cincinnati, Ohio and Mark Green of Baxley, Georgia.Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at