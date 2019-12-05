|
Polly Ann O'Quinn Shuman
Fleming, GA
Polly Ann O'Quinn Shuman, 55, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ouida O'Quinn. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Shuman; her children, Jason Shuman, Byron Shuman, Joshua Shuman (Kaitlin) and Rachel Haynes (Jade Kirkland); and grandchildren, Payton Shuman, Brayden Haynes, Chayse Haynes, Westlyn Shuman, Heath Helton, and Raegan Helton; brother and sisters, William O'Quinn (Veronica), Vickie Benson (Ralph) and Kim Sarver (Danny); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Fleming, GA. Carter Funeral Home, Bryan Chapel
