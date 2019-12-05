Home

Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
Polly Shuman
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery
Fleming, GA
Polly Ann O'Quinn Shuman


1964 - 2019
Polly Ann O'Quinn Shuman Obituary
Polly Ann O'Quinn Shuman
Fleming, GA
Polly Ann O'Quinn Shuman, 55, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ouida O'Quinn. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Shuman; her children, Jason Shuman, Byron Shuman, Joshua Shuman (Kaitlin) and Rachel Haynes (Jade Kirkland); and grandchildren, Payton Shuman, Brayden Haynes, Chayse Haynes, Westlyn Shuman, Heath Helton, and Raegan Helton; brother and sisters, William O'Quinn (Veronica), Vickie Benson (Ralph) and Kim Sarver (Danny); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Fleming, GA. Carter Funeral Home, Bryan Chapel
Savannah Morning News
December 6, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
