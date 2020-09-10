Preston G. ExleySpringfieldDecember 5, 1938 – September 10, 2020Preston G. Exley, 81, of Springfield died on September 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by family under the care of Compassus Hospice and Golden Hours Senior Services. Born in Clyo, GA to the late Leon G. Exley and Annie Mae Reiser Exley, the family moved to Springfield in 1946 into the Martin Gnann home where the Effingham County Judicial Complex is currently located.He graduated from Effingham Academy in 1956 and went to work for the Savannah Sugar Refinery in 1957, retiring after 40 years of service in 1997. On January 31, 1960 Preston married the former Mary Agnes Snooks.Preston was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church serving in various capacities including Sunday School Superintendent, President of the Men's Group and the Church Council.He served his community in various capacities. He served in the Georgia Army National Guard for 23 years retiring with the rank of Captain. During his service he was the commanding officer of Battery C, 2nd Batallion, 214th Field Artillery Unit in Springfield.He served on the Effingham County Board from 1980 until 1994 and served on the Effingham County Library Board. Preston served as Effingham County Chief Magistrate Judge for twelve years, 1997 – 2008.He was a member of the Georgia Salzburger Society, serving on the Board of Directors and the Historic Effingham Society. Preston was past President of the Springfield Athletic Association. He was a member of the Sunrise Rotary and the Wednesday Setback Club.Preston farmed for many years including his home place in Clyo. He was past President of the Effingham County Young Farmers. A member of the Effingham County Farm Bureau, he served on the County Board of Directors and as the Springfield Chapter President.When he was unable to drive anymore due to Parkinson's disease, he enjoyed riding and he always wanted to go to Clyo.In addition to being predeceased by his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister Rebecca Wilson and brothers Edwin and Arthur Exley.He is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary, son Stuart, daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Alan Van Sickle and grandchildren Marina and Zachary Van Sickle, sister Mary Z. Turner, sister-in-law Ree Lee Exley, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The family wishes to thank Melissa Waller, Sheronda Williams, Compassus Hospice Staff and Ruby E. Williams for their dedicated service.Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Springfield.Remembrances may be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 353, Springfield, GA 31329.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at