Priscilla Burnsed DushameSavannah, GeorgiaPriscilla Burnsed Dushame, age 96, died on Sunday June 7, 2020. She was born in Groveland, Ga. She was a proud Air Force wife, married for 55 years, a mother to two sons, worked for the Civil Service during WWII, and a charter member of Savannah Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Leslie, her two sons Charlie and Daryl, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Charles F. Burnsed, and her brother Charles L. Burnsed. She is survived by her 2 granddaughters; Allison Mersel and family, husband Evan and their 3 boys Callan, Alden, and Lochlan of Pensacola, FL and Sarah Derdowski and family, husband Justin and their 2 boys Wyatt and Julian of Denver, Colorado. Visitation will be at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel on Thursday June 11th from 4-6pm. Funeral services will be on Friday June 12th, 11am at Baker McCullough then moving out to Forest Lawn for burial. Special thank yous to Linn and Marce Burnsed, Jim Bolen, The Kennedys, The Gills, The Abels, Doris McKinney, Ron Wallace, and Pat Tanguay. In remembrance please send donations to Compassion Christian Church or to the Humane Society of Savannah in her name.