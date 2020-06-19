Dr. R. Lester Neville, Jr.Columbia, SCDr. R. Lester Neville, Jr, Columbia, SCDr. Lester Neville, Jr., 83, of Columbia, South Carolina, husband of Marsha Hendricks Neville, entered into eternal rest on June 1, 2020.Lester was born on January 25, 1937 in Savannah, Ga, son of the late Dr. R. Lester Neville, Sr., and Sara Neville Lester attended Taft Preparatory School. He received a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Georgia, where he was a KA. Lester graduated from the University of Georgia, and entered the Medical College of Georgia; He was a member of Phi Rho Sigma Fraternity. Dr. Neville graduated from the Medical College of Georgia and completed a residency in Urology at the Medical University of South Carolina, he then returned to Savannah to practice Urology. Dr. Neville was a Professor of Urology at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. He was a Major in the US Army Medical Corps, and also served on the staff of the Byrnes Center, The Baptist Medical Center Emergency Department and retired from the South Carolina Department of Corrections as a Staff Physician. Dr. Neville enjoyed playing golf and learned to play at an early age at Savannah Golf Club. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Marsha and spending time at the beach and the mountains with the Mashburn family. Dr. Neville also enjoyed skiing, dancing and spending time with family. Those who knew Dr. Neville thought of him as a true southern gentleman.He is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha Hendricks Neville of Columbia, SC, sons; Dr. Lester Neville III, and Sean Neville, (Cathi), three daughters; Lisa Neville, Kim Fengler, and Misty Youmans. He had eight grandchildren. He is predeceased by a son, Spalding Neville. Dr. Neville is also survived by a sister, Beth Whelan of Savannah, Ga and five nephews.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Columbia Free Medical Clinic.No public services are scheduled at this time.Savannah Morning News06/21/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at