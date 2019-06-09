Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
R. Paul Cetchovich II


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
R. Paul Cetchovich II Obituary
R. Paul Cetchovich, II, 53, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. He was born in Savannah, son of Ralph Paul Cetchovich and the late Jackie Cetchovich. Paul graduated from Jenkins High School and was an electrician by trade.

Surviving are his two daughters, Ella Jo and Ruby Prine Cetchovich of Bradford, MA; father, Ralph Cetchovich of Savannah; sister, Susan C. Snaza of Savannah; nephew and niece, Gary and Grace Snaza of Savannah.

At Paul's request, there will not be a funeral service. We hope friends and family will remember him fondly in every tomorrow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to in memory of Paul.

www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 9, 2019
